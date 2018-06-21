George Munsey smashes 71 as Scotland win T20 series

Have your say

Scotland’s superb cricketing summer continued yesterday as they defeated hosts the Netherlands for a second time to win the Tri-Nation T20 series.

Off the back of the big home clashes with England and Pakistan, the series had not started brilliantly with a loss and a tie against Ireland.

However, they beat the home side on Tuesday and then backed it up in Amstelveen yesterday.

They did it in some style, batting first and hitting Scotland’s highest ever T20 international total.

Watsonians George Munsey – who ended the tournament as top runs scorer with 204 – smashed 71 from just 34 balls with great back up from Richie Berrington (64 not out) and Matt Cross (50).

The score of 221-3 set the Netherlands a tough target and they could only crawl to 106 all out.

Scotland spinner Hamza Tahir led the way with 3-26 as The Saltires won the match by 115 runs.