Grange and Heriot’s set for collision course at top of table

Stuart Davidson and Simon Whait have been praised for their performances for Mazars Grange, and Heriot’s, on Saturday as the top two in the CSL Eastern Premier Division won again.

The victories against Arbroath and Watsonians set up a tasty looking top-of-the-table clash at Portgower Place between the two this coming weekend.

At Lochlands, Grange’s former Scotland man John Blain conceded just 19 runs from his 10 overs before fellow experienced campaigner Davidson took centre stage taking four of the top five Arbroath wickets. And with Gordon Goudie chipping in with two and skipper Andrew Brock and young Jamie Cairns also taking scalps, the hosts were restricted to 147-8.

In Grange’s reply, Goudie led the way with 44 before an unbeaten 50 from Ryan Flannigan saw them home by six wickets with 19.5 overs to spare.

They have won seven from seven and Brock said: “It was a great win for the team. The bowling effort from everyone was really good and Stuart Davidson is proving that he is still a quality bowler at this level.

“It wasn’t the easiest pitch to bat on, but Gordon Goudie started well and then Ryan Flannigan played a quality innings.”

At Goldenacre, Heriot’s were pushed hard by Watsonians, but the home side got there in the end.

Batting first the visitors posted 195-7, Andrew Chalmers top scoring with 44 and skipper Brendan O’Connell making 33.

Elliot Ruthven took 3-30 for Heriot’s.

Dewald Nel had James Hearn out LBW with the first ball of the Heriot’s reply.

They struggled with the bat at first and it needed No. 8 batsman Whait to hit 45 not out and No. 9 nine Keith Morton (14 not out) to get them home by three wickets.

Skipper Morton said: “It was a pleasure to bat with Simon and he showed good maturity and fighting spirit to see us across the line.”

RH Corstorphine are now up to fourth in the table after a home win over Forfarshire.

The highlight was 97 from pro Hammad Azam as they got home by 14 runs via DLS.

Parker Neame’s 45 led the way for Carlton in a 48-run victory at Aberdeenshire while Stewart’s Melville secured a crucial win at bottom side Glenrothes. Hayden Sweet’s five wickets and 60 not out from Kris Steel were their star turns.