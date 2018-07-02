Grange and Heriot’s through to Scottish Cup semi-finals

Superb centuries by Mazars Grange’s Ryan Flannigan and Heriot’s Elnathan Meiri saw the Capital cricket sides through to the semi-finals of the Citylets Scottish Cup.

However, holders Carlton are out after they lost at Ferguslie.

Former Scotland batsman Flannigan turned 30 on Saturday, celebrating with 201 not out for the second XI. And he carried on that form on Sunday with the first team, hitting 119 not out as Grange defeated RH Corstorphine by six wickets at Portgower Place. Corstorphine made 216-9 batting first with Hammad Azam top-scoring with 93. Heriot’s were chasing 201 to defeat Weirs at Goldenacre and they did so with ease, South African Meiri smashing 117 to lead the way.

Carlton’s run came to an end in Paisley. Ferguslie scored 246 all out, Michael English hitting a century. Parker Neame gave things a good go with the bat, but Carlton lost out by 41 runs.