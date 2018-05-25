Keith Morton and Peter Ross have returned shine to Heriot’s

Heriot’s president Kevin McLaren has praised the contribution that captain Keith Morton and player/coach Peter Ross continue to make at Goldenacre after they both reached 100 appearances for the first XI.

Tomorrow in the CSL Eastern Premier Division they host Aberdeenshire looking to post their fifth league win out of five.

The club won the top flight last summer and McLaren believes that one of the main reasons that they are going well to date in 2018 is the promptings of Morton and Ross.

“I cannot praise Keith and Peter highly enough for what they have done at the club,” McLaren stated.

“Over the last couple of years, the three of us and others have worked hard off the pitch to get the club onto the solid footing it is now.

“They have been the drivers on the pitch in terms of getting the culture right in the first XI and creating a great team spirit.

“They galvanised the team in the closing weeks of last season to help us come out on top ahead of other clubs who had put themselves in good positions with a few games left. They are battlers and that shines through in the way the team plays.

“And the great thing is that they are both coming into their prime as cricketers, both being in their 20s with a lot more to offer going forward.”

For the second versus fourth clash with Aberdeenshire, Heriot’s are without batsmen Hayes van der Berg and James Hearn. Loedolff Potgieter and Chris Ashforth are the men coming in.

Leaders Mazars Grange face Carlton at Portgower Place. A number of youngsters are battling for places in Preston Mommsen’s home XI while the visitors are boosted by the return of batsman Rory McCann.

Ali Shah is also back to bolster Carlton’s batting.

Watsonians and Stewart’s Melville both have home games as they look for first wins.

Brendan O’Connell is back for Watsonians who host Glenrothes. Young seamer Callum Martin is the player making way.

And Stewart’s Melville have Kyle McCallum and Greg and Chris Bissett back as RH Corstorphine make the trip to Inverleith.

Corstorphine travel in fine fettle after last weekend’s win over Watsonians and for this game they have Richard McCorkell and William Blease joining the side.

They are in for Arnie Sathiy and Kevin Meier.