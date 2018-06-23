Keith Morton makes a captain’s innings to see Heriot’s home

Heriot’s remained unbeaten in the Masterton Trophy after they edged past Stewart’s Melville in a low scoring clash at Inverleith.

Stew-Mel batted first on Thursday night, but struggled from the outset.

Greg Bissett did bat well for 30 and Shaylen Pillay made 29, but Heriot’s skipper Keith Morton took three wickets and there were two apiece from Sean Weeraratna and Michael Shean in a total of 88-9 in the T20 event.

Josneil Long made 25 for Heriot’s but a few wickets fell to make it interesting before Weeraratna with 22 not out and an unbeaten 15 from Elliot Ruthven psuhed the visitors home by four wickets.

On the same night Mateen Butt smashed a century at Campbell Park as Edinburgh defeated Musselburgh by 146 runs.

And RH Corstorphine got home by eight wickets at Newfield against Edinburgh Accies, a superb 83 not out from Andrew Cosh was made in vain for the home side.

On Tuesday, Mazars Grange had made it five wins from six at previously unbeaten Carlton. Neil McCallum was the main man in the seven-wicket triumph, taking two wickets and then making 32 not out.

Captain Preston Mommsen also made 41 not out as they scored 133-3 to win.