Key men show their class as Capital cricket clubs triumph

Neil McCallum, Michael Shean, Arun Pillai and Alec Sim were the toast of the Capital cricketing scene on Saturday evening after their match-winning contributions for their respective clubs.

Former Scotland man McCallum made 84 not out at Aberdeenshire to help leaders Mazars Grange remain unbeaten in the CSL Eastern Premier Division while Shean’s 91 for Heriot’s saw them defeat RH Corstorphine and keep the pressure on at the top.

Carlton vice-captain Pillai took four wickets and then scored 67 not out in their victory over Glenrothes while Sim carryied his bat for a crucial 61 not out as Watsonians got the better of Forfarshire.

Grange travelled to Mannofield with eight wins from eight completed league matches and the teenage Peet brothers – Charlie and Freddie – in the first XI together for just the second time.

Batting first, the visitors posted 234-6 from their 50 overs, McCallum leading the way with Gordon Goudie hitting 44, Andrew Brock 43 and Harris Carnegie chipping in with a useful 32 not out.

With the ball, spinner Charlie Peet bowled superbly well to take 4-26 while John Blain, Brock, Freddie Peet and Tom Foulds also chipped in with wickets. That meant that Grange edged home by 16 runs.

At East Barton Avenue, Elliot Ruthven took 4-39 for Heriot’s as they bowled Corstorphine out for 196.

Stand-in skipper Hayes van der Berg and Ryan Brown also took two wickets apiece with Majid Haq top scoring for the hosts with 56.

In reply, Heriot’s fell to 18-3, but South African Shean kept his cool to see them to their victory target with three wickets remaining, Brown also making a crucial 19 not out.

Four wickets for the expense of just 13 runs from spinner Pillai helped Carlton to bowl out bottom side Glenrothes for 175 at Grange Loan.

Skipper Ali Evans also bagged three wickets and, in reply, a 127-run opening stand between Pillai and young Tom Simpson (54) set Carlton up.

Rory McCann then hit 25 not out in a nine-wicket win.

Mike Carson took 4-64 as Watsonians restricted Forfarshire to 235-9 batting first at Myreside.

Tom Cullen also chipped in with two wickets but, having had the visitors at 144-8, the home side will have been frustrated to let them get over 200.

Carson, off the back of his 175 against Aberdeenshire the previous week, set the tone for the run chase, though, with 76 while Sim, promoted up the order to open the batting, realised he had to be the man to stay around and see things through.

He made a hard-working 61 not out and Rory Evans hit 28 as they won by four wickets in the end.

Carson said: “This was an important win for us, backing up the victory at Aberdeenshire against a strong Forfarshire side.

“I was pleased to play my part and I thought the way that Alec Sim batted was brilliant. He had to work really hard for that half century, but he showed great composure to see the team home.

“We now have three league wins and we want to kick on from here with a few home games against other local clubs coming up.”

Stewart’s Melville are second bottom after their home loss to Arbroath.

Batting first at Inverleith, the home side made 180 all out with South African Shaylen Pillay making 76.

Kris Steel and skipper Greg Ruthven then took two wickets apiece in Arbroath’s reply to give Stewart’s Melville some home.

However, stand-in captain Ross McLean made 76 for the visitors to see them get home by four wickets.