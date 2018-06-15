Life is Sweet for battling Stewart’s Melville

South African cricketer Hayden Sweet has been in great form for Stewart’s Melville and he is keen to keep their winning run going this weekend.

Things were looking bleak for the Inverleith men in the CSL Eastern Premier Division when they lost their first five top-flight matches.

However, a victory away to Carlton 13 days ago breathed some life into their season and they followed it up with a win at Glenrothes last weekend.

As a result they are eighth in the standings as they head across town to Myreside to play ninth-placed Watsonians tomorrow.

In the Carlton match overseas amateur Sweet hit 22 and took two wickets while in Fife he made 17 and was the star with five wickets.

“It was a tough start to the league season for the team, but what has impressed me since I joined the club a couple of months back is that the heads never go down,” the 19-year-old all-rounder said.

“After a few losses the guys could have gone into their shells, but we back each other and help each other through matches and we always knew that the wins would come at some stage.

“The Carlton game was key because we were defending a pretty low total, but everyone played their part in the field and we also played some good stuff at Glenrothes.

“We know that there is still a long way to go and we really are taking it one game at a time, the Watsonians match will be a tough one, but we are feeling good.”

Stewart’s Melville skipper Greg Ruthven is among those back for the visitors.

Last week’s tight defeat by Heriot’s resulted in Watsonians descending to second bottom.

At The Grange, captain Preston Mommsen and key batsman Nick Farrar return as first place Mazars Grange host second placed Heriot’s.

The visiting XI is still to be finalised.

RH Corstorphine have made it up to fourth place and are on the road to Arbroath while Carlton, in seventh, play host to Forfarshire.

Arun Pillai again leads Carlton with Shiv Gupta coming into the XI.