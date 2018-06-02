Masterton Trophy: Carlton and Heriot’s remain unbeaten

Carlton and Heriot’s made it four wins out of four in the Masterton Trophy group stages this week.

The Grange Loan men took on RH Corstorphine at home on Tuesday night and were pushed all the way by the visitors.

Sam Flett made 43 for Corstorphine with Hammad Azam hitting 26 in their total of 143-7 from 20 overs batting first.

A good knock of 73 from Australian Michael Castle helped Carlton get close to their victory target in reply, but the hero was Ruairi Macpherson (12 not out) who hit a six in the last over bowled by Jacob Wood to secure the four wicket victory.

At Myreside, Hayes van der Berg and Michael Shean were destructive with the bat as Heriot’s beat Watsonians.

The South African duo made 109 and 88 respectively in a total of 212-3 batting first.

Shean then took three wickets as, despite 43 from Andrew Chalmers, Watsonians were 134 all out.

On Thursday, 81 from Kris Steel and 59 from Kyle McCallum – sharing in a 109 run partnership – helped Stewart’s Melville to get the better of Musselburgh, 168-3 playing 141-5. And at Newfield, Edinburgh Accies edged past Edinburgh by four runs.