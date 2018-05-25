Michael Shean helps Heriot’s end Grange’s unbeaten Masterton record

Michael Shean and Hammad Azam both played cracking innings this week to help their respective teams to crucial Masterton Trophy victories.

At Goldenacre on Thursday evening, Heriot’s and Mazars Grange met in a clash of two unbeaten sides.

The visitors got off to a good start and managed to post 167-8 from their 20 overs with Nick Farrar continuing his fine recent form with 59 and Tom Foulds making 40. Shean was the star in Heriot’s reply, hitting 73 not out from just 49 balls and he was well supported by Peter Ross and Hayes van der Berg to see the hosts home by eight wickets.

At the same time, RH Corstorphine and Watsonians were meeting at East Barnton Avenue. A knock of 70 from pro Azam helped his team get up to 169 batting first and, in reply, Watsonians fell agonisingly five runs short despite a fine 76 from Mike Carson.

On Tuesday, Carlton had an easy win at Musselburgh, bowling the home side out for 38 and then knocking off the runs needed in just the fourth over.

There was a more dramatic finish at Campbell Park, a home batsman hitting a six off the last ball to tie the match for Edinburgh against Stewart’s Melville.