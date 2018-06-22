Saltires stars return to aid Capital clubs

Three of the Scotland heroes who defeated England in the famous One Day International 12 days ago return to action for their respective Capital clubs this weekend.

Mazars Grange’s Dylan Budge, Carlton’s Ali Evans and Watsonians’ George Munsey all played their part in the six-run victory in Stockbridge against Eoin Morgan’s men.

They were all also involved earlier this week as Scotland won the T20 Tri-nations series in the Netherlands against the hosts and Ireland.

Tomorrow brings to an end the first half of the CSL Eastern Premier Division season and all will want to help their clubs to victory for differing reasons.

After last week’s washout, batsman Budge, who this week was named in the MCC squad for the T20 Triangular Tournament with Nepal and the Netherlands at Lord’s next month along with Evans, will be back in the Grange top order as the leaders look to make it eight wins from eight completed games.

They make the trip to Inverleith to take on Stewart’s Melville, the latter having posted two wins to climb away from the bottom before last week’s no result.

Youngster Jamie Cairns keeps his place for Grange after he was named player of the day and his school Dollar Academy were crowned secondary schools T20 champions this week. Freddie Peet, another young talent, also comes in.

For Stewart’s Melville, skipper Greg Ruthven is unavailable so Steven Parker takes the armband. With Adam McHoul also out, Sam Tait and Toby Hughes are in the XI.

The return of Carlton captain Evans is well timed as they head to East Barnton Avenue to face RH Corstorphine with fellow experienced men Rory McCann and Fraser Boyd unavailable.

The home side, who are in fourth place, welcome their seventh-placed visitors with the likes of Sam Flett, Richard McCorkell and Ally Sadler in.

On Sunday, Corstorphine play their rearranged Citylets Scottish Cup tie with East Kilbride.

Munsey’s runs will be key if Watsonians are to get away from second-bottom spot and this weekend they are at Aberdeenshire. Olly Brown, Tom Pratt and Alec Sim also come in for the trip north.

Heriot’s are in second spot and they are at home to Arbroath. With Peter Ross unavailable for the Goldenacre clash, Chris Ashforth is added to the home XI.