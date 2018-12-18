Scotland line up Afghanistan double-header at The Grange

Scotland’s cricketers will take on Afghanistan in two one-day internationals at The Grange next spring.

Afghanistan, who were granted Full ICC membership in 2017, will face the Scots in the Capital on May 8 and 10.

Scotland claimed a superb seven-wicket win the last time the sides met, in a World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

Acting head coach Toby Bailey said: “Our win versus Afghanistan earlier this year was for me the highlight of 2018, as we played them at their own game.

“It was very pleasing to watch the team manage their world-class spin attack with the skills we had been developing throughout the winter.”

Scotland will host Sri Lanka for two one-day internationals on May 18 and 21.

The venue for these matches is yet to be announced.

Looking ahead to next year’s international fixtures, Cricket Scotland CEO Malcolm Cannon said: “It is fantastic to have attracted two Full Members for our Summer Internationals and we are delighted to be playing Afghanistan in May.

“With our quadrangular series in February and the new ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 starting in July, 2019 looks set to be a busy year for the men’s international team.”