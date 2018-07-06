Teenage Aussie spinner keeps it in family

Back in 1992, an Australian by the name of Michael Wood joined RH Corstorphine and impressed – now his son Jacob is keeping up the family tradition by doing the same this summer on the cricket field.

Twenty-six years have passed since Michael donned his whites in the Capital, but he was very proud to return earlier this season to watch all-rounder Jacob turn out for the same club in the opening stages of the CSL Eastern Premier Division campaign.

Michael has since returned down under where he is a cricket coach, but overseas amateur Jacob has become a mainstay of the Corstorphine team that has impressed many since promotion to the top flight.

Ahead of their trip to play bottom side Glenrothes tomorrow, the East Barnton Avenue side sit sixth in the table with four wins and five defeats.

Given that most teams who have come up from the feeder leagues have gone straight back down again in recent times, that is a good return.

However, having lost their last two league outings to Carlton and Heriot’s, they know a victory this weekend is crucial to keeping things going.

Last night’s results dependent, they also have one foot in the semi-finals of the Masterton Trophy T20 event.

And recently Jacob, a right arm off spinner who is 19, had his best run of form of the season to date when he took five wickets against Carlton in the league and then, just days later, took 5-7 in the Masterton against Edinburgh.

“I obviously knew that my dad had played in Scotland when he was younger and one day at a cricket match back home he got speaking to Cameron Leeder,” Jacob – who grew up in Lismore, New South Wales, but moved to Brisbane to play cricket aged 17 – explained.

“Cameron played at Corstorphine recently for a number of years and he helped line me up for a season over here.

“It was really good that dad decided to fly over with me at the start of the season and help me settle in and it allowed him to catch up with a few old faces from his time here.

“I have loved the cricket and looking around Edinburgh over the last few months and I have enjoyed being part of this team.

“We have been going pretty well, but we have to keep the focus and my aim for the rest of the season is to help us finish as high as we can in the league and do well in the Masterton if we are confirmed as being in the knock-out stages.

As mentioned, Corstorphine are on the road to Fife tomorrow and go into the clash off the back of a Masterton group win against Stewart’s Melville on Tuesday.

Leaders Mazars Grange are going for the perfect 10 when they host third placed Forfarshire at Portgower Place.

The Stockbridge men have nine wins from nine completed league matches to date and have already beaten the Broughty Ferry men twice this term in various competitions.

Second placed Heriot’s have skipper Keith Morton back as they host Stewart’s Melville at Goldenacre.

Morton’s return is timely with player/coach Peter Ross away in the Netherlands helping coach the Scotland Women’s team.

Stewart’s Melville, in ninth, have Greg Bissett, Adam McHoul, Michael Miller and Jack Pennell in.

Carlton are up to fourth and they are at Myreside to play Watsonians.

The visitors have Kyle Macpherson and Shiv Gupta in for the unavailable Tom Simpson and Rory McCann.

Watsonians, in eighth, have the likes of George Munsey and Brendan O’Connell returning to the fold.