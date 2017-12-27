Tom Sole gets first Scotland call for World Cup qualifier warm-ups

Scotland will warm up for the World Cup qualifiers with a trip to Dubai to face Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

The Scots will face both teams twice in one-day internationals in a three-nation tournament next month ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in March.

Grant Bradburn’s squad sealed their place in the World Cup qualifiers by finishing second in the ICC World Cricket League earlier in December.

Kyle Coetzer will captain the team after a record-breaking year with the bat while Durham Academy player Michael Jones and Edinburgh-born Northamptonshire all-rounder Tom Sole have been handed first call-ups. Seamer Scott Cameron has also been called up after featuring for Scotland against the MCC in the summer.

Scotland kick off their series against Ireland on January 16 and bring it to a close against the UAE on January 23.

Coach Bradburn said: “Michael Jones, Tom Sole and Scott Cameron will add freshness and youth to the squad. It is excellent to be including new young players who all have outstanding skills to offer and have earned their opportunities through consistent performances in 2017.”

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Scott Cameron, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Tom Sole, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Stuart Whittingham.