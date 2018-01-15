Sean Flynn wins the British Cyclo-cross title

Edinburgh cyclist Sean Flynn is relishing the opportunity to test himself against the best age-group riders in the world after powering his way to the British Junior Cyclo-cross title at Hetton Lyons Country Park in Sunderland.

The Edinburgh Road Club rider led from start to finish, holding off a late challenge from European bronze medallist Ben Tulett to take the coveted champion’s jersey.

Reflecting on his performance, Flynn, who also excels on the road, said: “It couldn’t have gone much better really. I got a good start, I got where I wanted and then going up the hill first time I got in the lead and I managed to get a bit of a gap.

“I managed to sustain it and then coming into the second half I knew I just had to push on as hard as I could.”

Flynn, whose results this season have included a fifth place in his first World Cup race just before Christmas, is looking to reproduce that form at the World Championships in the Netherlands next month.

“That’s what I’m building for and I just want to get as good a result as possible there,” he added.