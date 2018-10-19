Youth Olympics: Sean Flynn claims bronze medal in team cycling event

Edinburgh teenager Sean Flynn admits it was an “incredible feeling” after he clinched a cycling team bronze medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aries in Argentina.

The 18-year-old former Boroughmuir High School pupil is one of a handful of Scots in the British squad for the multi-sport event.

And late on Wednesday a virtuoso breakaway from Harry Birchill and a commanding supporting ride from team mate Flynn saw the Team GB duo secure a dramatic third place in the combined cycling event.

Going into the day, the pair sat in fifth place behind Hungary and Denmark, 21 points adrift of the bronze medal spot. The team event saw riders compete across five days of racing.

A frenetic ride in the criterium saw Birchill pick up points, but it was an opportunistic breakaway on the penultimate lap which gave him the race win.

That result propelled the Brits into third place on 253 points, behind Luxembourg (276) in second and gold medalists Kazakhstan the runaway (418).

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Flynn. “We knew we had a chance going into it but that it would be difficult to pull it off, but Harry just put in the most amazing ride. It hasn’t sunk in yet.”