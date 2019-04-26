Dispatch Trophy: Tantallon targeting glory in Braids-based competition

Tantallon will be a club on a mission in this year’s Dispatch Trophy after it has quickly become one of its top targets.

The East Lothian club entered the popular team event for the first time two years ago after the rules were changed to accommodate course-owning clubs.

In 2018, two Tantallon teams made it to the semi-finals, with the B side losing out in the final to Mortonhall.

“Since the Dispatch opened up to member clubs, Tantallon has always entered two teams and each year it has grown in popularity amongst our members,” said club captain Ric Foulner. “This year we have fierce competition for a place in the team which is a testimony to how much we have enjoyed the competition.

“The tournament is brilliantly organised, has a long and rich history and the testing Braids course and competition format combine to provide a great mix that challenges both golfing ability and nerves that our club and members love being involved in.

“The Dispatch Trophy has quickly become a key event in our scratch team’s calendar and whilst having fun will always be our priority, we will be doing all we can to get our name on the trophy this year.”

The 120th staging gets underway on May 18. The entry fee is still £70 per team and the closing date is Monday, April 29. To enter a team, email DispatchTrophy@edinburghleisure.co.uk

For the third year running, the event will be sponsored by Golfclubs4cash, the Midlothian-based company that sells second-hand golfing equipment.