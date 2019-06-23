Edinburgh Monarchs misfire and are mauled by Redcar Bears

Redcar Bears easily, some would say far too easily, exacted revenge over Edinburgh Monarchs for their 49-41 defeat at Armadale on Friday by romping to a convincing 53-37 Championship League victory on Teesside on Saturday.

Using the rider replacement facility for the absent Josh Pickering, and Danny Phillips replacing Luke Ruddick, Monarchs were no match for the hungry Bears who won the majority of the 15 heats with few problems.

Apart from Monarchs securing two 4-2 advantages in the first heat and the ninth, the Bears were rarely troubled, and Monarchs co-promoter John Campbell was forced to admit a familiar truth to explain their defeat. He said: “It was another very disappointing away performance, only saved in a way by a tremendous effort by Cameron Heeps.

“We simply did not win enough races therefore we gave ourselves no chance. And the reserves were very poor.”

William Lawson, the senior Monarchs tail-ender, once again faied to shine scoring just one point, his display coming hot on the heels of his less than acceptable showing in the first match. One would think he is facing the axe, but Campbell said Monarchs will give him more time to improve.

“William is more than capable of scoring points than anyone else who might be available to take his place. His problem is that he never makes the start, and if you don’t make a start you don’t get anywhere.

“William is working hard to overcome that, and if does this, then he has a chance.”

Heeps was Monarchs’ most prolific performer scoring 15 points from his six starts which included three race victories. But skipper Ricky Wells was found wanting again from the No.1 position, failing to win a single race. Wells, who faced criticism for his performance on Friday from Monarchs team boss Alex Harkess, must find consistency – and soon – otherwise he is in danger of becoming a bit of a liability, and everyone knows he would not want to be saddled with that epithet.

But six points from your top rider is nowhere near good enough.

The match was over as a contest as early as the tenth race, Monarchs trailing 35-25. Redcar cruised over the winning line with a trio of 4-2’s over the last few heats to record their first league success.

Campbell revealed that Pickering will not ride this week against Glasgow Tigers after his comeback from injury ended after just one race at Armadale on Friday.

Pickering came down in his first and only ride aggravating his shoulder injury and Campbell concluded: “No-one was able to tell him whether he was fit to race on Friday or not, so he can’t tell what is going to happen next.”

Redcar: Stewart 13, Wright 11, Palm-Toft 10, Greaves 6, Smith 5, Ostergaard 4, Bacon 4.

Monarchs: Heeps 15, Andersson 8, Palovaara 7, Wells 6, Lawson 1, Phillips 0.