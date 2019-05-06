Edinburgh Monarchs suffer ‘tough meeting’ as Berwick Bandits knock them out

Berwick Bandits finally killed off Edinburgh Monarchs Championship Shield qualifying hopes with a convincing 54-36 triumph over them at Shielfield Park.

Given that Monarchs only scraped home by a single point in the first match at Armadale on Friday, Saturday’s result was of no great surprise and still raises some question marks over their failure to rack up enough race wins.

Monarchs away team manager John Campbell said: “We got off to a disappointing start because the Berwick track was very wet. There was some improvement in our performance towards the end of the match.”

Asked if there were any encouraging signs among the under fire heat leaders, Campbell replied: “It’s always hard to judge anything at Berwick because if you don’t make the start you don’t have a chance.

“It was no different from normal down there, I think there only two overtakes in the whole match. We did not make enough starts so we didn’t get anywhere.

“Berwick are going well at the moment and are strong at home. This was their third convincing victory in a row in front of their own fans.”

Monarchs were handed a golden opportunity in the meeting as early as the second race when reserves Luke Ruddick and William Lawson raced to a 5-1 success over Leon Flint and Coty Garcia, who retired on the second lap. Garcia was a standout performer at Armadale, picking up 13 points.

Monarchs could not capitalise on their good fortune as the Bandits stepped up a gear in the first half with three 5-1 verdicts in the space of four heats. They comfortably led 28-14 after seven races.

And they added a fourth maximum advantage in the eighth race when Monarchs tail end star Ruddick clipped Flint’s back wheel and was excluded after coming down heavily.

Monarchs stopped the tide of 5-1s against them in the ninth race, which they shared 3-3. Monarchs skipper Ricky Wells was out as a tactical substitute, but could only finish in third place behind his team-mate Cameron Heeps who was second.

The next three heats were also shared as Monarchs showed some resistance to Berwick’s onslaught and Monarchs pulled off their second 5-1 in heat 13 when Wells and Heeps shot away from the gate and romped away to cross the line against their Berwick rivals.

And although the penultimate race was also shared, the Bandits finished off in style with a 5-1 in the heat 15 top scorers race, Wells packing up while at the back.

Monarchs enjoyed mere scraps from the Bandits table and only produced two heat advantages throughout the whole meeting, a ratio they must simply improve upon if they are to be a force on the road this season.

Ruddick, who scored three points, said: “It was a tough meeting for the boys, Berwick are so strong round their own place, but at least we rallied a bit in the second half.”

Wells managed two race wins and Josh Pickering, Joel Andersson and Heeps managed one each, which surely must be causing some concern among the Monarchs management ahead of their KO Cup quarter-final second-leg tie against Scunthorpe Scorpions at Armadale on Saturday, especially as Justin Sedgmen struggled once more and scored just one point.

Berwick: Gappmaier 14, Doolan 12, Wethers 9, Summers 8, Flint 7, Garcia 4.

Monarchs: Wells 11, Heeps 8, Andersson 6, Pickering 4, Lawson 3, Ruddick 3, Sedgmen 1.