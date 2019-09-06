Edinburgh’s Lee McGregor to face Glasgow’s Kash Farooq for Scottish title in November

A date for the much-anticipated all-Scottish bantamweight showdown between Edinburgh’s Commonwealth champion Lee McGregor and Glasgow’s British champion Kash Farooq has been announcede.

The undefeated duo will put their belts on the line at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on Saturday, November 16 in what is being talked up as the biggest fight the country has seen for many years.

There had been a lot of talk in recent weeks over a potential match-up with both boxers indicating their willingness to do a deal.

McGregor, inset, who turned professional in 2017, won the Commonwealth belt with a 12th-round stoppage over Thomas Essomba at London’s York Hall in London in October before successfully defending his title against Scott Allan in June. Farooq, meanwhile, has defended his British title three times, his latest a first-round TKO over Duane Winters last month.

“I know it’ll be the hardest fight of my career and I would say the same goes for Kash,” 23-year-old McGregor said. “I know it’s going to be a tough night but I’m going to be fully prepared for it.

“When I was a kid, myself and my dad used to watch British title fights and he told me back then ‘I want you to win that title.’

“This is the biggest fight in Scotland for a long, long time. You have to go back to Alex Arthur’s reign to find a comparison. It’s massive for me, for Kash and for all the Scottish boxing fans.”