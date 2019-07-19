Edinburgh swing coach Neil Manchip gives pep talk and helps Shane Lowry to four-under par 67

Edinburgh man Neil Manchip helped Shane Lowry thrill the home fans as he made a promising start in the first Open Championship to be staged on Irish soil since 1951.

Manchip, who cut his golfing teeth at Turnhouse, has coached Lowry since he came through the amateur ranks and is trusted implicitly by the Irish star.

On numerous occasions since he burst on to the scene when winning the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur, Lowry has heaped praise on his swing guru and he’s done the trick with him once again.

The 32-year-old Mullinger man had been far from confident about his chances heading into the opening day of the much-anticpated return of this event to Royal Portrush.

But, after a pep talk from Manchip on Wednesday, he went out and carded a four-under-par 67 to sit a shot off the lead in the Claret Jug joust.

“I don’t feel like practice went unbelievably well this week,” revealed Lowry after carding five birdies and one bogey.

“I felt a little bit uncomfortable, so we went for coffee yesterday down at the Bushmills Inn and we found a little quiet room, where we had a great chat for about 40 minutes.

“I left that room full of confidence and ready to go. We just put everything out in the open, everything out on the table, what could happen, what might happen.”

Even then, he felt relieved that the opening tee shot was downwind and only required a 3-iron.

“I felt very unconfident on the first tee, I’m not going to lie,” added the bearded Lowry.

“But I hit a good tee shot and from there on I was off and running, and hit some good shots from there and made some good decisions. I took my chances when I got them early on.”

Kiwi Ryan Fox was also happy with his start, breaking a record shared by Lothians legend Eric Brown in the process.

Brown, a former Ryder Cup player and captain, was among nine players to have shot 30 on the back nine in golf’s oldest major, having produced his scintilating effort in the third round at Royal Lytham in 1958.

That was the lowest score for the inward stretch in the tournament until Fox, son of All Blacks legend Grant, stormed home in 29 as he carded a 68.

Pipped by Russell Knox in a play-off for the Irish Open title at Ballyliffen just over a year ago, Fox reeled off four birdies from the 12th before finishing with a couple more.

Lowry led for most of the day until American ace JB Holmes came in with a 66 late on, recovering from an opening bogey to card six birdies, including a burst of three in four holes from the second.

“I hit it great,” said the 37-year-old from Kentucky of his flying start in his tenth appearance in the event, having finished third behind Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson at Royal Troon in 2016.

“I didn’t miss too many shots. When I did I missed them in the right spot. I also putted well.”