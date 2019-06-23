Euan McIntosh lifts Tennant Cup after closing with a 62

Have your say

Capital star Euan McIntosh signed off with a sensational closing 62 to clinch a dramatic victory in the Tennant Cup at Killermont.

The 50-year-old Turnhouse player was level-par after six holes in the final round before moving up a gear to card eight birdies in his blistering effort.

McIntosh, who made an early exit in the knock-out phase of the Amateur Championship at Portmarnock, sparked his burst by picking up three shots in a row from the seventh.

The Scottish champion then added further gains at the 12th, 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th to finish with a 272, beating Kilmacolm’s Matt Clark by a shot.

Peebles player Stephen Roger, who’d led by four shots at the halfway stage after opening rounds of 70-64 at Gailes Links on Saturday, had to settle for a share of third spot.

He finished alongside former Scottish Boys’ champion Eric McIntosh (Bruntsfield Links) on 277.

In the junior ranks, Longniddry’s Cameron Gallagher finished as leading Scot in the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters at Nizel.

He closed with scores of 72 and 69 for a two-under-par 286 total, sharing fifth spot in an event won by Rotherham’s Ben Schmidt, the recent Brabazon Trophy winner.

On the Tartan Tour, newly-crowned PGA Professional champion Alastair Forsyth maintained his red-hot form in the Bathgate Pro-Am.

A day after storming to an 11-shot success at Hunstanton, the former European Tour player shot a nine-under 62 to share top spot with Greig Hutcheon.

The pair each picked up cheques for £1250 as they finished two shots ahead of former Euroepan Tour Rookie of the Year Scott Henderson.

Swanston’s James McGhee led his team comprising of Garry Stephen (18), Declan Steven (18) and Brian Tugman (9) to victory in with a score of 53.

On the Staysure Seniors Tour, Andrew Oldcorn had to settle for a share of 17th spot after a closing 74 in the Farmfoods European Links Legends Championship at Trevose in Cornwall.