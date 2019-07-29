Euan McIntosh out to re-write Scottish Amateur record books again

Defending champion Euan McIntosh spearheads a strong Lothians contingent in this week’s Scottish Amateur Championship at Crail.

Not since the legendary Charlie Green achieved the feat at Gullane in 1993 has a player successfully defended Scottish Golf’s flagship men’s title.

But, after becoming the oldest player since Green to claim the crown at Blairgowrie 12 months ago, Turnhouse star McIntosh will be out to re-write the record books once again.

Starting tomorrow, the event gets underway with two stroke-play qualifying rounds on the Balcomie and Craighead courses at the Fife venue.

The top 64 progress to the knockout phase starting on Thursday, with this year’s final being played over 18 holes rather than the traditional 36 holes.

Joining McIntosh in trying to keep the title in the Lothians are a posse of players full of confidence after big wins already this season.

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce is returning to the scene of his Battle Trophy triumph earlier in the year, having landed that win a week after his victory in the Craigmillar Park Open in the Capital.

And, over the past few weeks, Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) and Andrew Ni (Murrayfield) have landed the East of Scotland Open and North of Scotland Open titles respectively.