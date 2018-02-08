Every Scottish athlete competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics

As the first events of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics gets underway, we take a look at the Scottish athletes competing in South Korea.

Elise Christie

The Team GB poster girl is set to compete in three short-track speed-skating events at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Livingston born athlete has gone from strength to strength since her heartbreaking outing at the Sochi Olympics, breaking the 500m record in 2016, and is a strong medal hope for Team GB.

She will be competing in the 500 metres (February 10, from 10am), 1000 metres (February 22, from 10am) and 1500 metres (February 17, from 10am).

Curling women's team

Team GB's curling team consists solely of Scots and will be looking to repeat or improve upon their bronze medal they gained at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Perth born skip Eve Muirhead is joined by fellow Scots Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams, Lauren Gray and Kelly Schaefer.

The women's first round robin game gets underway on February 14 at 5.05am, followed by their second match on February 15 at 0.05am. In the following six days, the women will take part in six more round robin matches. The gold medal match takes place on February 25 at 0.05am.

Curling men's team

The Men's curling team scooped a silver medal at the Sochi Olympics and will be looking to go one step further in South Korea.

Perthshire skip Kyle Smith is joined by brother Cammy Smtih and Scots Kyle Waddell, Thomas Muirhead and Glen Muirhead.

The men get their tournament underway against Switzerland on February 14 at 0.05am, before taking on Canada at 11.05am. In the following week the men will compete in six more round robins with the aim of reaching the gold medal match on February 24 at 6.35am.

Kathryn Thomson

Elise Christie is joined by Kilmarnock born skater Kathryn Thomson.

The 22 year-old Ayrshire athlete will go up against her compatriot in the 500, 1000 and 1500 metres.

Charlie Guest

Since fracturing four vertebrae in a near career-ending crash in 2014, 24-year-old Charlie Guest has consistently improved her slalom skiing performances, culminating in her qualification for the Pyeongchang games.

The Perth athlete competes in the Ladies' Slalom which gets underway on February 14 at 1.15am.

Alex Tilley,

Though born in Sheffield, skier Alex Tilley now calls Torphins in Royal Deeside her hometown.

Tilley is set to compete in two events at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the Ladies's Slalom (February 12 at 1.15am) and the Ladies' Giant Slalom (February 14 at 1.15am).

Callum Smith

Inverurie athlete Callum Smith made his Olympic debut in Sochi four years ago, finishing 62nd in the 30km skiathlon and 67th in the 15km Classical.

In South Korea, Smith is aiming for a top 30 finish in both events. He competes in multiple cross-country events including the 30km skiathlon on February 11 at 6.15am.

Andrew Young

Joining Callum Smith is fellow Aberdeenshire athlete Andrew Young.

Hailing from Huntly, Young will be competing in the frantic Men's Sprint Classic, qualification for which begins on February 13 at 9.05am.

Murray Buchan

Since he first took to the dry slopes of Hillend aged seven, Murray Buchan has been hooked on skiing. Since then Buchan has dedicated his life to the thrilling sport of half-pipe skiing.

Qualification for the Men's Half Pipe gets underway on February 20th at 4am.