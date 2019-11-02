Ex-Hearts player Conrad Balatoni takes to financial field

Conrad Balatoni playing with Edinburgh City against Cowdenbeath. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The 28-year-old has set up his own practice, Conrad Balatoni Wealth Management, which is a representative of St James’s Place Wealth Management.

The defender is currently in his second season with League Two part-timers Edinburgh City and has no immediate plans to hang up his boots.

He will have a UK-wide remit in his new career as a financial adviser, with the ability to offer advice on areas such as pension planning, protection planning, regular savings and inheritance tax.

The 28-year-old has set up his own practice, Conrad Balatoni Wealth Management, which is a representative of St Jamess Place Wealth Management. Picture: Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Success

Balatoni said: “Anyone who has played with me or managed me knows I’m a very hard-working person and that will be the same in this new job. I will work as hard as I possibly can as a financial adviser to make this a success.

“You don’t get things handed to you on a plate in this world and I’m ready for the hard work that comes with building a successful business.”

He added: “I’d always thought I was going to have to make this career change sooner rather than later and it appeared that this was the right time to do it.

“The finance world has always been of interest to me and St James’s Place seemed the ideal fit as it provided training via their successful academy and the infrastructure to put solid foundations in place for a new business.”