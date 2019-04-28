First Euro win is on the cards for Grant Forrest after second top-ten finish

Grant Forrest is quietly confident that a maiden European Tour win is around the corner after chalking up a second top-ten finish in his rookie season on the circuit.

The 25-year-old Craigielaw man was sititng sole second after covering the opening eight holes in two-under-par in the final round of the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

He eventually ended up in joint-sixth in an event won by Spaniard Jorge Campillo in his 229th start on the circuit after a closing 74, but it was an effort that has filled Forrest with hope for the rest of the campaign.

“I was cruising along after eight holes and made probably my worst swing of the week on nine in the water,” he said. “But I gave myself lots of chances coming in.

“I had good chances on 18, 17 and at 14 I hit a lovely shot into the par 3 and missed.

“Yeah, just wasn’t to be. Putts just didn’t drop on the back nine. But it was great just being in the mix. I know that my game’s not far away, so it’s really encouraging.”

The effort earned Forrest just over £70,000, lifting him to 69th in the Race to Dubai.

Stephen Gallacher and Richie Ramsay both closed with 71s to end up in a share of 57th spot.