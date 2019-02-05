13 great signings made after the January transfer window
The transfer window has closed but that doesn’t necessarily mean your club’s business is done just yet. There have been hundreds of deals completed by Scotland’s clubs outwith the window over the past 15 years, as they look to use free agents and loan deals to improve their squad for the run-in. Here is a selection of some of the best.
1. Craig Reid (Motherwell)
Signed in February, 2014, the defender would ultimately net the goal which saw Motherwell pip Aberdeen to second place at the season's end.