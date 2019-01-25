14 transfers which could happen in the last week of the January transfer window in Scotland
With less than a week left of the transfer window in Scotland the pace at which deals will get done will increase.
Speculation has surrounded a number of players since the window opened at the start of the month. Below are 14 which could be completed in the coming week.
1. Maryan Shved - Karpaty Lviv to Celtic
Rodgers has confirmed the club's interest in the winger.
AFP
2. Alex Bruce - Wigan to Kilmarnock
The centre-back is on the verge of a move to Rugby Park.
Getty Images Europe
3. Matt Polster - Chicago Fire to Rangers
The American has been on trial with Rangers.
SNS Group
4. Lawrence Shankland - Ayr United to Scottish Premiership
Ayr United boss Ian McCall has ruled out the player moving this month but a deal could be agreed with a potential suitor, of which there are many.
SNS Group
View more