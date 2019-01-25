editorial image

14 transfers which could happen in the last week of the January transfer window in Scotland

With less than a week left of the transfer window in Scotland the pace at which deals will get done will increase.

Speculation has surrounded a number of players since the window opened at the start of the month. Below are 14 which could be completed in the coming week.

Rodgers has confirmed the club's interest in the winger.

1. Maryan Shved - Karpaty Lviv to Celtic

Rodgers has confirmed the club's interest in the winger.
The centre-back is on the verge of a move to Rugby Park.

2. Alex Bruce - Wigan to Kilmarnock

The centre-back is on the verge of a move to Rugby Park.
The American has been on trial with Rangers.

3. Matt Polster - Chicago Fire to Rangers

The American has been on trial with Rangers.
Ayr United boss Ian McCall has ruled out the player moving this month but a deal could be agreed with a potential suitor, of which there are many.

4. Lawrence Shankland - Ayr United to Scottish Premiership

Ayr United boss Ian McCall has ruled out the player moving this month but a deal could be agreed with a potential suitor, of which there are many.
