18 Premier League players Scottish clubs could sign before transfer window closes - from Chelsea flops to ex-Hearts star to Celtic and Rangers options
Scottish football is not shy to dip into the English market for signings. Whether it be a loan of a promising youngster, a flop or an old pro.
The Premier League (and Championship) transfer market closing early has given clubs in the SPFL an opportunity. Top tier clubs in England are required to name a 25-man squad list which means a number of players are left out, while talent from the academy are presented with possible loan moves. Click and scroll through to discover 18 players who could make the move north. There are possible options for Celtic and Rangers, young Scottish talent and ex-SPFl stars.
1. Anders Dreyer (Brighton)
The wideman was on loan at St Mirren last season. Impressed in flashes.