19 Scottish Premiership stars in need of a move before the transfer window closes - including Hearts midfielder, Hibs striker, Celtic goalkeeper & 5 Rangers players
With a week to go of the transfer window we look at the players who really could do with a move before the market closes.
By the time the clock hits midnight on Monday, 2 September there will likely be plenty of last-minute business as Ladbrokes Premiership sides tweak their squads. As is the way in the Scottish football clubs will be wary of wages so will be doing their best to move on unwanted individuals. Click and scroll through to see some of the players who could be on their way out of their respective clubs.
1. Stevie May - Aberdeen
The forward's move to Aberdeen didn't go as planned. Set to return to St Johnstone.