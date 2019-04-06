editorial image

20 iconic Hearts and Hibs derby moments from the past 20 years

Twenty images showing the most dramatic moments in the Edinburgh derby over the past 20 years.

Dean Shiels was sent off for barging into Craig Gordon seconds after scoring a penalty. Hearts would win this clash 3-2 on Boxing Day, 2006.

1. Shiels v Gordon

Leigh Griffiths (not pictured) sees his free-kick hit the bar and cross the line - but the officials fail to spot it. The two sides would draw 0-0 in March 2013.

2. Griffiths denied

Paul Hartley nets the second of his three goals as Hearts beat Hibs 4-0 in the 2006 Scottish Cup semi-final.

3. Hat-trick Hartley

Hearts' unbeaten start to the 2005/06 season comes to an end at Easter Road as Guillaume Beuzelin and Garry O'Connor (pictured) score in a 2-0 Hibs win.

4. 'You were unbeatable'

