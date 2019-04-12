20 iconic Scottish Cup semi-final moments from the last 20 years
Get ready for the two matches at Hampden Park this weekend by taking a trip with us down memory lane.
1. Who the **** is Stevie May?
St Johnstone striker Stevie May scores twice to defeat Aberdeen in a come-from-behind win at Ibrox. Saints would go on to lift the trophy for the first time ever.
2. Ciftci celebrates before scoring
Nadir Ciftci rounds the keeper to ensure Dundee United defeat Rangers 2-1 to reach the 2014 final.
3. McIntyre's chip
Jim McIntyre panenkas his late penalty to see Dunfermline through to the final at Hibs' expense in 2007.
4. Another 4-3
Anthony Stokes scores the winning goal for Celtic against Dundee United to round out a Scottish Cup semi-final weekend in 2013 where both matches finished 4-3.
