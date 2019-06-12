2020 Scottish Cup final to be played before end of Premiership season

Have your say

Next season’s Scottish Cup final will be played two weeks before the domestic season ends.

The highly unusual change in the football calendar is necessary because Hampden Park is being used for Euro 2020 matches.

The national stadium will host four games at next summer’s European Championship finals, with the first of those on June 20.

It means the Scottish Cup final will take place on May 9 – two weeks before the end of the SPFL season.

The regular Premiership season is due to conclude on the weekend of May 16-17, with the Premiership play-off final second leg scheduled for May 24.

The Scottish Cup final is the traditional showpiece finale of the season.

It will be the earliest the final has been held since Rangers defeated Celtic on May 4, 2002.