Aberdeen v Hibs: TV channel, kick-off time, previous meetings and odds

Have your say

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Hibs trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen.

What time is Kick off?

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season (Photo: SNS)

The game takes place at 7.45pm Friday, 9 November

How can I watch the game?

You can watch the game on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD from 7pm.

Visit sport.bt.com/pub-finder to find a pub showing the game.

Venue

The clubs' third meeting of the season will take place at Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen.

Referee

Willie Collum is officiating the game and will be assisted by linesmen Stuart Stevenson and Graeme Leslie, along with fourth official Alan Muir.

League form

Aberdeen (LWLWW), Hibs (WWLDL)

Both teams have undergone changes in fortune in recent weeks.

Hibs are without a win in three following a defeat away to Celtic, a 0-0 draw with Hearts and a rare home loss to St Johnstone.

Aberdeen meanwhile have won two on the bounce since falling to a 2-1 defeat against Craig Levein's Hearts. They comfortably beat St Mirren 3-0 and then a 2-1 win away to Kilmarnock.

Odds

Aberdeen 23/17, Draw 12/5, Hibs 23/10

Last meeting

Aberdeen came out on top last time the two teams met, beating Hibs 6-5 in a penalty shootout in the Betfred Cup quarter-final, following a goalless 120 minutes.

It was far from plain-sailing for the Dons during the fixture at Easter Road, however, who were the second best team during the normal and extra time periods which preceded the shootout.