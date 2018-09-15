Adam Eckersley hits back at Chris Sutton over Alan Stubbs sacking

St Mirren defender Adam Eckersley has hit back at Chris Sutton after the pundit name-checked him while discussing the Paisley side’s ‘poisonous’ dressing room following Alan Stubbs’ sacking.

Sutton was speaking during BT Sports coverage of St Mirren’s 0-0 draw with Celtic and the full-back responded directly to the pundit on Twitter, saying, “show me where I have publically been negative towards Alan Stubbs prior to his sacking.

“Stop talking s***e and do your research! You know nothing of what’s being going on!”

Eckersley had been told by former manager Stubbs during pre-season that he was free to find a new club and has not played a minute of football this season.

Sutton also referred to ‘snakes’ in the home team’s dressing room after his former Celtic teammate’s spell as manager lasted only 77 days.

St Mirren goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield also responded in oblique terms to Sutton’s comments.

He said: “My MATE told me something about some people, but I don’t know if there is any truth in it as I have only one side of the story, so I think I’ll keep it to myself”

Stubbs was replaced by Oran Kearney after a start to the season which saw St Mirren pick up only three points in the first four games.

In Kearney’s first game, the home side impressed for large spells despite being unable to break down 10-man Celtic.