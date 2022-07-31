Alan Maybury highlights FC Edinburgh's improved strength in depth after flying start to League One

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capital side’s 2-0 win away to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts arrived thanks to goals from John Robertson in the 34th minute and a last-gasp strike from substitute Ouzy See.

Robertson also missed a penalty and the visitors also squandered another couple of golden one-on-one opportunities on the counter-attack in the closing stages, Innes Murray and See both denied.

The Citizens finished a long way behind Kelty in league 2 last season, earning promotion through the play-offs, but Maybury feels he has recruited well over the summer and closed the gap.

FC Edinburgh's John Robertson celebrates after firing his team into the lead at New Central Park. Picture: Euan Cherry / SNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We felt we’ve moved our squad on and moved the club on a little bit,” he explained. “We were coming to compete and we did that. In the end we could have scored a couple more.

“We had to weather a storm at the start of the second half. We knew they’d come at us. They changed a few things, but defensively we put bodies on the line and as the second half grew on the counter-attack we had two one-v-ones and a penalty so we should have been out of sight.”

Maybury handed a start to new goalkeeper Robbie Mutch, and two other new boys, both recruited on Friday, made their debuts from the bench. Kyle Jacobs, signed from Morton, came on along with Emmanuel Johnson, who has arrived on loan from Hibs.

Midfielder Callum Tapping went off injured, but Maybury hopes it isn’t too serious and highlighted the quality of the reinforcements he was able to bring on.