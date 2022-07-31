Alan Maybury highlights FC Edinburgh's improved strength in depth after flying start to League One

The Capital side’s 2-0 win away to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts arrived thanks to goals from John Robertson in the 34th minute and a last-gasp strike from substitute Ouzy See.
Robertson also missed a penalty and the visitors also squandered another couple of golden one-on-one opportunities on the counter-attack in the closing stages, Innes Murray and See both denied.
The Citizens finished a long way behind Kelty in league 2 last season, earning promotion through the play-offs, but Maybury feels he has recruited well over the summer and closed the gap.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts update on Stephen Kingsley's injury ahead of Hibs derby
-
2
Hearts interested in Jacob Davenport as former Manchester City and Blackburn man seeks new club
-
3
How the Hibs players rated against St Johnstone, with new signing top man
-
4
How the Hearts players rated in opening day victory over Ross County as new signing gets 8/10
-
5
'Lack of quality in depth, Cochrane and Rowles excellent, Grant made massive difference': Hearts fans react to 2-1 win over Ross County
“We felt we’ve moved our squad on and moved the club on a little bit,” he explained. “We were coming to compete and we did that. In the end we could have scored a couple more.
“We had to weather a storm at the start of the second half. We knew they’d come at us. They changed a few things, but defensively we put bodies on the line and as the second half grew on the counter-attack we had two one-v-ones and a penalty so we should have been out of sight.”
Maybury handed a start to new goalkeeper Robbie Mutch, and two other new boys, both recruited on Friday, made their debuts from the bench. Kyle Jacobs, signed from Morton, came on along with Emmanuel Johnson, who has arrived on loan from Hibs.
Midfielder Callum Tapping went off injured, but Maybury hopes it isn’t too serious and highlighted the quality of the reinforcements he was able to bring on.
“We’re trying to strengthen the squad and the team,” he added. “Quantity, quality, everything. Last season I don’t think we ever filled the bench and at the end of the season we were asking boys to play out of position. So we are trying to have more options. We’re going to need everyone over the course of the season, so it is important we have the depth and quality as well.”