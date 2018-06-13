Alan Stubbs appoints Darren Jackson as assistant coach at St Mirren

New St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has appointed his former Celtic team-mate Darren Jackson as first-team coach.

John Doolan was Stubbs’ right-hand man during his stint in charge of Hibs but now works for Accrington.

So the Buddies boss has turned to his former Parkhead colleague as he pieces together a new backroom staff. The ex-Newcastle, Dundee United, Hibs, Hearts and Scotland striker, who has recently held coaching positions at United and Raith Rovers, told the club’s official website: “I’ve met the chairman and (chief executive) Tony Fitzpatrick and I’ve been coming around St Mirren for a while. I’m really really looking forward to getting started.”

Stubbs added: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while but for one reason or another it just hasn’t been able to happen.

“Everything has fallen into place this time and the timing is right so I’m delighted from a personal point of view to get it done.

“He’ll be really good with the players in terms of a connection on the training ground but also off the training ground.”

Meanwhile, the Buddies have confirmed that St Mirren Park will be renamed the Simple Digital Arena after securing a new six-figure sponsorship deal stretching to 2022.