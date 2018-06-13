Alan Stubbs appoints Darren Jackson as assistant coach at St Mirren

Darren Jackson is thrilled to be teaming up with Alan Stubbs at St Mirren
New St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has appointed his former Celtic team-mate Darren Jackson as first-team coach.

John Doolan was Stubbs’ right-hand man during his stint in charge of Hibs but now works for Accrington.

So the Buddies boss has turned to his former Parkhead colleague as he pieces together a new backroom staff. The ex-Newcastle, Dundee United, Hibs, Hearts and Scotland striker, who has recently held coaching positions at United and Raith Rovers, told the club’s official website: “I’ve met the chairman and (chief executive) Tony Fitzpatrick and I’ve been coming around St Mirren for a while. I’m really really looking forward to getting started.”

Stubbs added: “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while but for one reason or another it just hasn’t been able to happen.

“Everything has fallen into place this time and the timing is right so I’m delighted from a personal point of view to get it done.

“He’ll be really good with the players in terms of a connection on the training ground but also off the training ground.”

Meanwhile, the Buddies have confirmed that St Mirren Park will be renamed the Simple Digital Arena after securing a new six-figure sponsorship deal stretching to 2022.