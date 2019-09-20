Alex Harris says Edinburgh City will pounce if Cove Rangers cave in

Alex Harris insists free-scoring Edinburgh City are determined to make sure they capitalise on any slip-ups by Cove Rangers.

The Ainslie Park side have recovered well from their opening-day 5-0 defeat away to the Aberdeenshire side and head to Albion Rovers tomorrow looking to extend their five-game unbeaten run in League Two, and keep the heat on Paul Hartley’s table-topping side.

City currently sit three points behind Cove, who have dropped only two points from their first six league matches.

Former Hibs winger Harris said: “The Cove game was obviously really disappointing but we’ve taken 13 points from a possible 15 since then.

“Our only real slip-up in that run came in the second half against Elgin when we drew 3-3 after being 2-0 up at half-time, but overall we’ve bounced back really well since the opening day.

“I think after beating Dunfermline and running St Mirren close in the Betfred Cup, we maybe got a wee bit ahead of ourselves at the start.

“We were spoken about as one of the title favourites at the start of the season and there was a bit of expectation on us after how well we did last season. But I think the Cove game has helped focus us. They have obviously spent a bit of money and brought in some good players so we just need to make sure we stay in touch with them and if they slip up we’ve got to make sure we take advantage of it.”

City have scored ten goals in their past three games even though they have been without talisman Blair Henderson for the two most recent fixtures. They delivered their most comprehensive victory of the campaign when defeating Annan Athletic 4-0 at home last weekend.

“It was a comfortable win last weekend to keep the run going,” said Harris, who scored the opener. “It wouldn’t have flattered us if we got a few more and it was also good to get the clean sheet. The gaffer mentioned after the game last weekend that the goals are coming from every area of the team. Blair obviously got so many goals last season and he’s out injured just now so it’s good that everyone else is contributing goals. Blair will be another asset when he comes back.”

Harris has enjoyed his football since returning north from York City in the summer to be reunited with James McDonaugh, his former youth coach at Hibs.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far,” said the 25-year-old. “Playing every week, scoring goals and getting assists is always good. I’ve started the season well and so have the team. We know we can still improve on some things but we’re all enjoying it and there’s good competition for places. I’ve settled in quickly. It’s helped me that I knew a lot of the boys already and I’d also worked under the manager before so I know how he likes to play - that’s helped me adapt quickly.”