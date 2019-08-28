Alieau Faye gives Civil Service Strollers victory over champions East Kilbride

Have your say

Alieau Faye’s 88th-minute goal gave Civil Service Strollers a terrific 1-0 victory at Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

The striker pounced on a loose ball after goalkeeper Alan Martin had pulled off a fine save from a Josh Morris effort to score the only goal at K-Park.

Gary Jardine’s men move up to fourth in the table, five points off leaders Bonnyrigg Rose.

Elsewhere, Spartans suffered their second league defeat of the season as they lost 5-0 to Fifers Kelty Hearts.

The opening goal arrived at New Central Park in the 17th minute, Murray Carstairs heading in from a corner.

Another header, this time from former Falkirk and Inverness striker Nathan Austin put the home side two goals clear six minutes before the interval.

The match was put to bed on the hour mark when Austin grabbed his second from the penalty spot.

Stephen Husband netted the fourth goal of the evening four minutes later finding the corner with a low drive from 20 yards and the visitors’ misery was compounded when Cammy Russell struck with little more than 20 minutes remaining.

And Edinburgh University went down 1-0 to Berwick Rangers at East Peffermill, substitute Yaw Osei’s solo effort earning the Borders outfit their first three points of the campaign.