All you need to know about the new official SPFL fantasy football game

At long last, Scottish supporters have an official fantasy football game to play along with its English counterpart.







Here's the lowdown on the Ladbrokes-backed game...



How do I access it?



Point your browsers to fantasy.spfl.co.uk - there's no dedicated mobile app for Android or iOS but the good news is the website is optimised for mobile.



Does it cost anything?



Nope - just sign up, and get started.



How much is my transfer warchest?



Everyone starts with £180 million to spend on 16 players. Don't get carried away, however, as the pricing of players - the cheapest will still set you back £6 million - means it's very easy to blow the budget before filling a team. This is where the Overdraft chip can be useful.



How many players can I pick from each team?



Unlike the English version, there is a maximum of four players from each Scottish Premiership team available. As well as 11 starting players, there are five substitute slots.



Is there a limit to how many players I can pick per position?



Yes - two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and six strikers.



Are there chips similar to the English version?

Players start with 250 credits, which can be "spent" on chips such as "Line up four strikers" (i.e. play a 4-2-4 formation); Overdraft (benefit from an additional £20 million for one month); Last Minute Changes (make certain changes after the deadline for each round); Assistant Coach (makes changes to a team based on player appearances). Bonus credits can be earned through various actions such as appointing a team captain.

What systems can I use?



There are six formations to choose from: 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 3-4-3, 3-5-2, 5-3-2 and 4-5-1. And 4-2-4 on one occasion, which reverts to 4-3-3 once you've used the chip.

Tell me about points?



Team points and player points are up for grabs each week. Team points are as follows...



Home win: 8 points

Away win: 12 points

Home draw: 2 points

Away draw: 6 points

Home defeat: -2 points

Away defeat: 2 points

Clean sheet (goalkeeper): 12 points

Clean sheet (defender): 6 points

Player points are as follows...

Non-penalty goals conceded: -3 points (or -1 if an outfield player is in goal)

Penalty goals conceded: -1 point (or 0 if an outfield player is in goal)

Saves: 2 points

Non-penalty goals scored: Goalkeeper 25 points, Defender 18 points, Midfielder 15 points, Striker 12 points.

Penalty goals scored: Goalkeeper 15 points, Defender 10 points, Midfielder 8 points, Striker 6 points.

Assists: Goalkeeper 15 points, Defender 10 points, Midfielder 8 points, Striker 6 points.

Tackles: Goalkeeper 3 points, Defender 3 points, Midfielder 2 points, Striker 2 points.

Own goal: -5 points

Yellow card: -3 points

Red card: - 5 points

Which player(s) cost the most?



Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier will set users back £18 million while Celtic winger James Forrest is priced likewise. Hoops duo Kieran Tierney and Odsonne Edouard cost £17.5 million while Callum McGregor costs £17 million. Scott Sinclair (£16.8m), Scott Arfield (£16.7m), Sam Cosgrove, Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie (all £16.5m) are also highly priced.

What about bargain signings?



Take your pick from 20 players all priced at £6 million. Many of them are youngsters although a few notable exceptions include Ethan Ross and Danny Rogers at Aberdeen; Lewis Moore at Hearts and Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell.

Are there prizes?



Indeed - the overall winner at the end of the game receives £10,000. The runner-up will take home £1000 while the third-place prize is £500.

Monthly winners receive a four-person table in hospitality for a Scottish game of their choice; a replica shirt from the Scottish club of their choice and a PES Soccer Xbox or PS4 game.



Anything else?



There's an "Expert Mode" which allows competitors to bid on players, invest in promising talents and watch their value grow and steal opponents' best players among other features not included in the main game. More information can be found on the website.