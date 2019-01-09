Allan Johnston to depart as manager of Dunfermline - reports

Dunfermline Athletic are set to part ways with manager Allan Johnston, according to reports.

The former Hearts winger has been in charge of the East End Park club since the summer of 2015.

He won the League One title at the first time of asking and consolidated their place in the Ladbrokes Championship in each of the following two seasons, finishing fifth and fourth, respectively.

Expected to push for the title this term, the Pars have been in disappointing form through most of the season and currently sit in seventh place.

Saturday saw them throw away a two-goal lead at home to part-time opponents Alloa Athletic, with supporters directing their frustration towards the management team at full-time.

Johnston has previously managed Queen of the South - where he also won the League One title - and Kilmarnock.