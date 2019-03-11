Allan McGregor retires from Scotland duty

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has retired from Scotland duty.

The 37-year-old, who is from Edinburgh and went to Forrester High School in the Capital, made the announcement on the eve of Scotland boss Alex McLeish selecting his first squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

In a statement on the Scottish Football Association website, McGregor said: “It’s a sad day for me to bring an end to my international career, but unfortunately I feel it is a decision I have to make.

“I am playing over 50 games each season, but I know my body and at this stage of my career I need to use the international breaks to rest up to help ensure that I play at the top level for as long as possible.”