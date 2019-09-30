Amateur football wrap: Ryan Robertson does trick for Lauriston Thistle | Edinburgh Caley come up trumps

Have your say

Lauriston Thistle cruised through to the third round of the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur FA Logan Cup with a convincing 6-0 victory over Musselburgh Windsor at East Pilton Park.

Ryan Robertson has been in prolific form and netted a hat-trick with Liam Smith bagging a brace and Dayne Robertson also on the scoresheet in what was a completely one-sided affair.

In the Challenge Cup first round, Bonnyrigg Rose ran out 2-0 winners over hosts Musselburgh Amateurs with Euan Miller and Jed Baxter on target at Pinkie for the Midlothian outfit.

Corstophine Dynamo booked their place in the McDonald Cup quarter-finals as they saw off East Calder United 5-3 in West Lothian.

Rolfe, Asimakopoulos, McAllister, Weighand, and an own goal ensured Dynamo’s passage through to the last eight.

Lothian East strugglers Fernieside picked up their first point of the season as Grant Scott’s brace earned the division’s bottom side a 2-2 draw with AVU.

In Lothian West, league leaders Edinburgh Star dropped their first points of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Heriot-Watt, Scott Coleman rescuing a point for Star at Oriam.

In Sunday Morning Division 1, Edinburgh Caledonian came up trumps 7-1 in their top-of-the-table clash with Vittoria Group FC at Peffermill.

It was their biggest win of the season with Ewan Wilson, Dominik Siudzinski, Manvydas Grigutis, Chris Jones, Ryan Stevenson and Nick Byrne (2) all on target. Caley move eight points clear of their nearest challengers.

Duddingston Athletic proved to be too strong as they ran out 7-0 winners over opponents Partizan.

The home side weathered a bright start from the visitors before their superiority shone through. Chris Scott and Stephen Hughes each scored a brace with Sam Scott, Alan Lochtie and Nick Yeoman all on target at Cavalry Park.