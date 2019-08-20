Amateurs: Cavalry Park continue to charge but Lothian stay out in front

Cavalry Park continued their impressive start to the Edinburgh East campaign as they made it two victories from two with a 5-2 away defeat of Edinburgh University Colts.

The hosts struck first after around 20 minutes, which sparked Calvary into action as they quickly equalised with Cameron MacFarlane netting from the penalty spot after he was fouled.

A Leighton Paterson cross-cum-shot put the visitors in front almost immediately from the restart, before Craig Thomson put his side 3-1 to the good on the half hour, showing some delicate footwork to creat some space for himself before dinking the ball over the home goalkeeper.

The students pulled a goal back on the hour mark, but there was no stopping the Cavalry charge as further goals from Jordan Baillie and Gav Clark sealed a fine victory.

Lothian Vale remain three points clear of Cavalry at the top of the Edinburgh East table as they secured their third win of the league campaign, beating Dunbar Athletic 3-1.

Striker Dan McLean was quickest to react to pounce on a mistake in the visiting defence to score the opener.

A stunning team goal brought number two for Lothian, the move starting off from their goalkeeper, with intricate passing leading up to Liam Forbes who sent a volley into the net.

Geordie frontman McLean then got his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot.

Balerno Athletic remain top of the Edinburgh West league after they beat Sporting Fauldhouse 5-1 in West Lothian.

Former Tynecastle man Calum Helm set up George Rowe for a tap in on the half hour mark as Balerno just edged a closely fought opening half.

Balerno doubled their lead after the interval, Joe Saddler cutting in from the right flank and shooting across goal into the far corner.

Fauldhouse pulled a goal back from the penalty spot to give themselves a chance, but Balerno soon restored their two-goal advantage with Stefano La Greca producing a composed finish.

Helm got number four after he got on the end of Shaun Munro’s through ball, and then Joe Saddler’s elder brother Sam, found the top corner with a powerful strike.