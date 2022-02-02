Amateurs: Gorgie Hearts fight back to clinch league and cup double in first season

Gorgie Hearts celebrate their cup success

In front of a sizeable crowd, Caley looked like they had one hand on the cup at half-time as they were coasting with 2-0 lead, but a second half collapse ensued, which they never recovered from.

Captain Claye Thomson, who was prominent before being forced off through injury in the second half, held the trophy aloft at full-time with his cousin Jack Johnstone to complete a league and cup double, with season 2019/20 their first as a club.

After an even opening 40 minutes in which Lee McDonald had Gorgie’s best chance after firing narrowly wide, Caley struck twice in quick succession on their home park before the interval.

Gorgie goalkeeper Ross Allan was culpable for the opening goal. Calumn Hunter’s ball in behind the Gorgie defence looked like it would be taken in easily by Allan, but the keeper allowed the ball to bounce over his head, with Caley striker Chris Jones forcing him into the error. With the net gaping Allan brought Jones down, and Martyn Murray dispatched his penalty past Allan who remained on the pitch due to the double jeopardy ruling.

With Gorgie still reeling, Caley struck again. Hunter was again pivotal with his pinpoint cross met on the volley by Jones to lash past Allan.

Gorgie were motivated after that five-minute madness and drew level with two quickfire goals of their own as Robbie Beveridge struck from close range, before Sam Lewis caught Caley keeper Steven Parker off his line and fired in with an exquisite long range effort.

Jones missed two big chances to restore Caley’s lead and fire them to glory, and with both sets of players out on their feet, penalties would prove to be the decider.