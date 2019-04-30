Amateurs: Tolcross Thistle grasp on to top spot but Sandys have game in hand

Tollcross Thistle strengthened their grip on top spot in the LEAFA Premier Division as they left it late to edge past Tranent Amateurs in a 3-2 victory.

Thistle remain two points clear of Sandys at the top of the table, although second-place Sandys have a game in hand with two matches remaining and could go top should they beat Craigshill Thistle this Saturday, with Tollcross idle until May 11.

Sam Thompson struck the opener for Tollcross midway through the first period, before Tranent equalised just before the half-time interval when Julian Anderson stole forward and released Conor Glenholmes who finished well.

Tollcross regained their lead the minutes into the second half when Richie Wilkes headed in Stewart O’Neill’s corner-kick, although Tranent levelled once again when Jordan Killen struck.

The winner arrived ten minutes from time, with the ball bouncing fortuitously to Thompson who guided the ball into an unguarded net.

Vittoria Group struck at the death against Corstorphine Timbers to keep their Sunday Morning Division 1 title hopes alive, winning 3-2 away from home.

Vittoria have set up a final-day showdown for the league title as they will travel to league leaders Edinburgh Caledonian on Sunday, who will be crowned champions should they avoid defeat with Caley three points clear.

Jarek Butryn netted the opener for Vittoria early on when he completed an eye-catching move which came from down the left side, but they went into the interval behind after striker Ryan Finn equalised with a header, before he was then fouled in the penalty area and Aaron Neill converted.

Sean Picken levelled for Vittoria in the second half, before Dean Nicholls headed in with just minutes to play to complete a dramatic turnaround.

Westside AFC will face Wallyford Bluebell in the final of the President’s Cup in their second cup final over the next three weeks after they beat Corstorphine Dynamo 4-2 with ten men.

A Scott Thomson double and goals from Ross Forrest and Conan McDiarmid led them to victory, with Forrest also the recipient of a red card.