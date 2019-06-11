Andy Robertson out of Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifier with Belgium

Scotland captain Andy Robertson will not feature in tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier with Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.





The Liverpool defender, who scored Scotland's opener against Cyprus on Saturday, is replaced in the starting line-up by Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor. Robertson, who played the full 90 minutes at the weekend, is understood to have picked up a hamstring in jury in the 2-1 win, ruling him out of tonight's match.

Manager Steve Clarke has made four other changes with Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, Oli Burke and Johnny Russell coming in for John McGinn, Eamonn Brophy, Ryan Fraser and James Forrest.

Charlie Mulgrew will captain the side in the Belgian capital.

Scotland line-up: David Marshall; Stephen O'Donnell, Charlie Mulgrew (c), Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor; Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Stuart Armstrong, Oliver Burke; Johnny Russell.

Subs: Scott Bain (GK), Jon McLaughlin (GK), James Forrest, John McGinn, Eamonn Brophy, Ryan Fraser, Liam Palmer, John Souttar, Stuart Findlay, Marc McNulty, Graeme Shinnie.