As it happened: Hibs 2 - 2 St Mirren; St Johnstone 2 - 2 Hearts Both sides of the Edinburgh divide are playing on Wednesday evening. Picture: SNS Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The Evening News’ live blog as Hibs hosted St Mirren and Hearts travelled to St Johnstone in the Ladbrokes Premiership. Click F5 or refresh the page to get the latest updates ... How the Hearts players rated in the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone Hearts and Hibs: How full Tynecastle and Easter Road have been compared to Premiership rivals