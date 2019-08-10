Ashley Carse: Hearts must prove we belong in top flight

Hearts striker Ashley Carse believes there is a place for the club in the top flight of Scottish women’s football – but says they have to show it on the pitch first.

The Jambos take a break from league action – where they currently sit joint-top alongside Hamilton Accies in SWPL 2 – when they host lower league outfit Raith Rovers in an SSE Scottish Cup third-round clash at Oriam tomorrow.

The Capital side were pipped to the post for promotion two seasons ago, but have put themselves in with a shot this year with some encouraging displays.

Now Carse is issuing a rallying call to the rest of her team-mates to go out and prove they can go toe-to-toe with some of the best sides in the country.

“Everybody’s taken points off of everybody this season so I don’t think we’re going to see anyone run away with the league,” the 28-year- old said. “We’ve probably got the strongest squad we’ve had over the last few years so the competition is a lot higher which means training and the work-rate is a lot better.

“We were disappointed to drop two points last Sunday against Kilmarnock but we’re still joint-top. Hamilton are probably our main rivals but we’ve beaten them twice already this season. But you can’t discount the likes of Glasgow Girls, Partick Thistle and Dundee United, who are all still in there fighting.

“We played Hibs a couple of seasons ago in the Scottish Cup semi final and we only lost 1-0. We’ve got to get through tomorrow first and then we’d be quite happy to take one of the top teams in the next round. If that’s the league we want to play in next season then you need to face them at some point.

“We don’t know much about Raith. We just need to focus on our own strengths and hopefully it will be enough to see us through. They’ll enjoy coming to the Oriam to play so we can’t take anything for granted. We’ll be favourites being the higher-ranked team.”

Carse is hoping she has done enough in training this week that will persuade boss Andy Enwood to restore her to the starting line-up.

“I was on the bench last weekend but you’ve just got to work hard,” she said. “Everyone is probably going to go through a point when they’re out the team. We’ve been working hard over the summer break so we’re looking to build on the good first half we’ve had.”

Elsewhere in the cup this weekend, Spartans Women host Aberdeen at Ainslie Park, while Hutchison Vale welcome Inverness to Saughton. Edinburgh Caledonia play Glasgow City and Boroughmuir Thistle travel to St Johnstone.