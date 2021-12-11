Battle to be King: Brother bosses go head to head as Tynecastle face Newtongrange Star

Tynecastle boss Charlie King is taking on brother Chris King, manager of Newtongrange Star

Tynecastle boss Charlie takes on his brother’s Newtongrange Star side at New Victoria Park, with Tynie seeking to avenge their recent 3-1 loss to Star at Meggetland six weeks ago.

That result brought Tynecastle crashing back down to earth after a five-game winning new manager bounce from when Brechin City stalwart Charlie took over in September.

“We had a great start winning our first five games, then injuries and suspensions kicked in,” said Tynie boss King. “From day one it has been really enjoyable. It’s been great, it’s been really good. The club is run a wee bit differently to previous clubs, which has been good for me.

“I saw the camaraderie with Chris and his players [when we played them], and they seemed to be going in the right direction, but they have had a wee knock back again. They will see tomorrow as a chance to kickstart that.

“Ultimately, we need to take a bit of pride in ourselves, knowing that we didn’t play well that day and we have a bit of work to be done to put that right.

“Chris and I have always had a good relationship together, football doesn’t get in the way, we are certainly never going to fall out with each other over it.”

King, who keeps himself fit by taking part in training, is relishing the opportunity to work with such talented youngsters at Tynecastle, he added:

“The under 20s play a big part in the club, there is a lot of young lads involved. It’s hard because you can’t rely on them every week, it’s about bedding them in at the right time, giving them an opportunity, then maybe taking them out for a couple of weeks, giving them a wee taste for it and keeping them hungry.