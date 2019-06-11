Belgium 3 Scotland 0: How the Scotland players rated Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to get game time in Brussels. There's an eight but a handful of fours and fives 1. David Marshall - 8 Commanding presence overall. Made a series of good stops and was unfortunate at the second goal. other Buy a Photo 2. Stephen O'Donnell - 6 No major mishaps from the Kilmarnock full-back who had the unenviable task of shackling Eden Hazard. Played to the extent of his talents, and deserves credit for not going under. other Buy a Photo 3. Charlie Mulgrew - 6 Stuck to his onerous tasks in valiant and honest fashion and any limitations exhibited were simply the product of being up against vastly superior opponents. other Buy a Photo 4. Scott McKenna - 7 Acquitted himself pretty well in the circumstances. Missed a few headers, had a few hairy moments. Nearly grabbed unlikely goal in dying minutes when Courtois denied him other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4