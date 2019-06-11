Dejection for Kenny McLean and Charlie Mulgrew

Belgium 3 Scotland 0: How the Scotland players rated

Marks out of ten for every Scotland player to get game time in Brussels.

There's an eight but a handful of fours and fives

Commanding presence overall. Made a series of good stops and was unfortunate at the second goal.

1. David Marshall - 8

Commanding presence overall. Made a series of good stops and was unfortunate at the second goal.
other
Buy a Photo
No major mishaps from the Kilmarnock full-back who had the unenviable task of shackling Eden Hazard. Played to the extent of his talents, and deserves credit for not going under.

2. Stephen O'Donnell - 6

No major mishaps from the Kilmarnock full-back who had the unenviable task of shackling Eden Hazard. Played to the extent of his talents, and deserves credit for not going under.
other
Buy a Photo
Stuck to his onerous tasks in valiant and honest fashion and any limitations exhibited were simply the product of being up against vastly superior opponents.

3. Charlie Mulgrew - 6

Stuck to his onerous tasks in valiant and honest fashion and any limitations exhibited were simply the product of being up against vastly superior opponents.
other
Buy a Photo
Acquitted himself pretty well in the circumstances. Missed a few headers, had a few hairy moments. Nearly grabbed unlikely goal in dying minutes when Courtois denied him

4. Scott McKenna - 7

Acquitted himself pretty well in the circumstances. Missed a few headers, had a few hairy moments. Nearly grabbed unlikely goal in dying minutes when Courtois denied him
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4